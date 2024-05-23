Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Edmonton experiences ‘banner month’ when it comes to mosquitoes

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted May 23, 2024 4:58 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Dry conditions mean a slow start to mosquito season in Edmonton'
Dry conditions mean a slow start to mosquito season in Edmonton
WATCH ABOVE (April 2024): Edmontonians are aware of a pesky problem that returns year after year - mosquitoes. While the City of Edmonton starts its program to control the skeeter population, the dry conditions are keeping officials on edge for drought and fire conditions. Kabi Moulitharan has the buzz on what's to come. – Apr 10, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Recent rain in Edmonton doesn’t seem to be making much of a difference when it comes to the mosquito population. Yet.

The city’s resident bug expert provided an update on the mosquito situation on Thursday afternoon. So far, it’s been a “banner month” for mosquitoes in the city, said Mike Jenkins, senior scientist with the City of Edmonton’s pest management laboratory.

“So far this year our mosquito population has been really low. We had an incredibly dry spring, very low amount of moisture coming from snow melt,” said Jenkins.

“I think it would be safe to call it a banner month, possibly.”

Jenkins said the mosquito development up until now has been very minimal. Even the recent rain hasn’t led to a massive explosion of the pesky ankle biters.

Story continues below advertisement

“That has driven some hatching, especially in roadside ditch habitat,” Jenkins said, adding crews are out treating those habitats.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“But where the water has been falling in fields and agricultural areas outside of the city, the dry ground and especially the thirsty plants have largely sucked all that water up. There’s very little development of habitat out there and thus, very little mosquito hatching in those areas.

“Most of the activity that’s occurring is in those roadside ditch habitats and a few spot areas here and there in industrial areas, some ravines, places like that where they have low-lying depressions.”

Click to play video: 'Putting fact to mosquito myths'
Putting fact to mosquito myths
Trending Now

Jenkins said the number of mosquitoes being trapped is among the lowest the city has seen for a period in May in many years.

“At this point we’re still not expecting significant increases in those numbers.”

Story continues below advertisement

But as always, that situation could change quickly if the weather conditions change.

“Although we’ve had a really good April and May… that could change drastically if we get a lot of precipitation in June,” Jenkins said, adding people should get out and enjoy the outdoors.

“Enjoy the lack of mosquitoes,” he said. “Get out there and enjoy the short Edmonton summer… enjoy it while we can.”

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices