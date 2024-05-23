Edmonton experiences ‘banner month’ when it comes to mosquitoes

Send this page to someone via email

Recent rain in Edmonton doesn’t seem to be making much of a difference when it comes to the mosquito population. Yet.

The city’s resident bug expert provided an update on the mosquito situation on Thursday afternoon. So far, it’s been a “banner month” for mosquitoes in the city, said Mike Jenkins, senior scientist with the City of Edmonton’s pest management laboratory.

“So far this year our mosquito population has been really low. We had an incredibly dry spring, very low amount of moisture coming from snow melt,” said Jenkins.

“I think it would be safe to call it a banner month, possibly.”

Jenkins said the mosquito development up until now has been very minimal. Even the recent rain hasn’t led to a massive explosion of the pesky ankle biters.

“That has driven some hatching, especially in roadside ditch habitat,” Jenkins said, adding crews are out treating those habitats.

“But where the water has been falling in fields and agricultural areas outside of the city, the dry ground and especially the thirsty plants have largely sucked all that water up. There’s very little development of habitat out there and thus, very little mosquito hatching in those areas.

“Most of the activity that’s occurring is in those roadside ditch habitats and a few spot areas here and there in industrial areas, some ravines, places like that where they have low-lying depressions.”

Jenkins said the number of mosquitoes being trapped is among the lowest the city has seen for a period in May in many years.

“At this point we’re still not expecting significant increases in those numbers.”

But as always, that situation could change quickly if the weather conditions change.

“Although we’ve had a really good April and May… that could change drastically if we get a lot of precipitation in June,” Jenkins said, adding people should get out and enjoy the outdoors.

“Enjoy the lack of mosquitoes,” he said. “Get out there and enjoy the short Edmonton summer… enjoy it while we can.”