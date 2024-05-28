Severe thunderstorm watch issued for southeast B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for southeastern B.C.

Environment Canada issued the alert Tuesday, saying conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

The alert stretches from just east of Osoyoos to the Alberta border and encompasses all of the Kootenays.

The national weather agency is forecasting highs of up to 23 C for the region, along with a 30 per cent chance of showers, wind gusts up to 70 km/h and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.