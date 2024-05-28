Menu

Weather

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for southeast B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 28, 2024 5:05 pm
1 min read
A graphic showing areas in B.C., in yellow, where a severe thunderstorm has been issued. The grey areas are warnings for light snowfall along mountain passes. View image in full screen
A graphic showing areas in B.C., in yellow, where a severe thunderstorm has been issued. The grey areas are warnings for light snowfall along mountain passes. Environment Canada
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for southeastern B.C.

Environment Canada issued the alert Tuesday, saying conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Click to play video: 'Global Okanagan Weather: May 27, 2025'
Global Okanagan Weather: May 27, 2025
The alert stretches from just east of Osoyoos to the Alberta border and encompasses all of the Kootenays.

The national weather agency is forecasting highs of up to 23 C for the region, along with a 30 per cent chance of showers, wind gusts up to 70 km/h and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

