Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

B.C.’s minimum wage climbs to $17.40 on Saturday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 28, 2024 4:09 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C.’s minimum wage to jump to $17.40 on June 1'
B.C.’s minimum wage to jump to $17.40 on June 1
Another pay increase is on the way for B.C.'s lowest-paid workers. Starting June 1st, the minimum wage in this province will go up to $17.40 per hour. – Feb 27, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

British Columbia’s minimum wage will climb above $17 per hour on Saturday.

The B.C. government passed legislation in February to automatically increase the minimum wage annually based on the rate of inflation.

The June 1 jump will see the minimum hourly wage increase by 3.9 per cent, going from $16.75 to $17.40 per hour.

Click to play video: 'New labour rules for B.C. rideshare and delivery drivers, including a minimum wage'
New labour rules for B.C. rideshare and delivery drivers, including a minimum wage
Trending Now

The B.C. government estimates the changes will affect about 240,000 workers.

Story continues below advertisement

British Columbia has gone from having the lowest minimum wage in Canada in 2016 to the highest among all provinces.

Along with the hourly wage change on Saturday, the province is also increasing the minimum piece rates for hand-harvested crops listed in the Employment Standards Regulation. Those rates will also climb by 3.9 per cent, effective Dec. 31, 2024.

More on Money
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices