Sask. STARS Lottery begins Tuesday at midnight

STARS Lottery starts again in Saskatchewan on Tuesday at midnight to help provide critical care across the province.

Darcy McKay, flight paramedic and director of provincial operations in Saskatchewan said the money generated from this lottery is what helps keep the rotors turning.

“A big part of what we do and the critical level of care that we possess isn’t possible without the fundraising from this lottery,” McKay said.

Brynleigh Yewsuk, an 11-year-old farm girl from the Melville area was one such recipient who benefitted from the life-saving efforts of STARS.

Brynleigh had her skull shattered at just three years old when a piece of farm equipment fell on her head.

STARS took Brynleigh to Saskatoon due to the specialized pediatric care available in the city.

“She needed surgery done immediately to put in a drain to stop the swelling and the pressure,” Brynleigh’s mother Marcy said.

Marcy said her daughter was in a critical state for several days after the surgery, not returning home until three months after the incident.

“Yes, we have a hospital, but … in situations like Brynleigh’s you need more specialized care, and you have to be able to get to those larger communities quickly in crucial times.”

McKay said Brynleigh’s family visits the STARS base from time to time, adding that seeing Brynleigh’s smile warms their heart and helps them keep going with their work.

Tickets for the STARS Lottery can be found on their website. Some of the top prizes include vacations, vehicles, or $1 million dream homes in Regina and Saskatoon.