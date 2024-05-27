Inquest into the death of New Brunswick scrapyard worker to begin next week

Send this page to someone via email

A coroner’s inquest will be held next week into the death of a 60-year-old man who died from injuries sustained while working at the American Iron and Metal scrapyard in Saint John, N.B., almost two years ago.

The New Brunswick Coroner Service issued a statement today saying deputy chief coroner Michael Johnston and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses to determine the facts surrounding Darrell Richards’ death.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Richards died in hospital on July 1, 2022.

The jury will make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances, but they can’t make any finding of legal responsibility.

In February, a provincial court judge ordered American Iron and Metal to pay $107,000 into a workplace-safety bursary in Richards’ name after the scrap recycler pleaded guilty under the Occupational Health and Safety Act for failing to ensure an employee’s safety.

Story continues below advertisement

The coroner’s inquest will be held from June 3 to June 7 at the Saint John courthouse.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2024.