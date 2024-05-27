Menu

Canada

Inquest into the death of New Brunswick scrapyard worker to begin next week

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 27, 2024 4:31 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'American Iron and Metal ordered to pay $100K in workplace death'
American Iron and Metal ordered to pay $100K in workplace death
RELATED: American Iron and Metal has been fined in the 2022 workplace death of Darrell Richards at their Saint John, N.B. scrapyard. Nathalie Sturgeon reports. – Feb 14, 2024
A coroner’s inquest will be held next week into the death of a 60-year-old man who died from injuries sustained while working at the American Iron and Metal scrapyard in Saint John, N.B., almost two years ago.

The New Brunswick Coroner Service issued a statement today saying deputy chief coroner Michael Johnston and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses to determine the facts surrounding Darrell Richards’ death.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Richards died in hospital on July 1, 2022.

The jury will make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances, but they can’t make any finding of legal responsibility.

In February, a provincial court judge ordered American Iron and Metal to pay $107,000 into a workplace-safety bursary in Richards’ name after the scrap recycler pleaded guilty under the Occupational Health and Safety Act for failing to ensure an employee’s safety.

The coroner’s inquest will be held from June 3 to June 7 at the Saint John courthouse.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

