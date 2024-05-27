Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Warrant issued for suspect connected to central Hamilton ‘gunfight’: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 27, 2024 4:44 pm
1 min read
Surveillance footage from an alleyway in the area of Kinrade Avenue and Barton Street East in Hamilton, Ont. on May 13, 2024. Police have been seeking two suspects seen discharging a weapon at a Nissan. View image in full screen
Surveillance footage from an alleyway in the area of Kinrade Avenue and Barton Street East in Hamilton, Ont. on May 13, 2024. Police have been seeking two suspects seen discharging a weapon at a Nissan. Hamilton Police Service
Police say they’ve identified a suspect sought in connection with a central Hamilton, Ont., shooting in mid-May that saw two men and a driver exchange fire.

The gunfight, which happened on May 13 around 5 p.m. near Barton Street East and Kinrade Avenue, was featured in a press conference last week highlighting an uptick in gun violence across the city.

Chief Frank Bergen characterized the recent spate of brazen daytime gunfights as “alarming” and “not acceptable.”

The footage showed a youngster walking down an alleyway moments before two men and a driver exchanged fire.

“If that’s not alarming, then I don’t know what it is,” Bergen commented.

“Moments before these punks thought it was a good idea to target another gangster, … you saw a five-year-old walking down that alleyway coming home from school.”

The Nissan sedan involved struck two other vehicles before the driver jumped out and fled down Gibson Avenue.

There were no reported injuries.

Police have identified the driver as a 25-year-old Hamilton man who now faces 10 charges including possession of a prohibited firearm and failure to stop after an accident.

Detectives say the man is considered “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

Uptick in shootings has Hamilton on course for five-year high: police
