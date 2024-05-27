Warrant issued for suspect connected to central Hamilton ‘gunfight’: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they’ve identified a suspect sought in connection with a central Hamilton, Ont., shooting in mid-May that saw two men and a driver exchange fire.

The gunfight, which happened on May 13 around 5 p.m. near Barton Street East and Kinrade Avenue, was featured in a press conference last week highlighting an uptick in gun violence across the city.

Chief Frank Bergen characterized the recent spate of brazen daytime gunfights as “alarming” and “not acceptable.”

The footage showed a youngster walking down an alleyway moments before two men and a driver exchanged fire.

“If that’s not alarming, then I don’t know what it is,” Bergen commented.

“Moments before these punks thought it was a good idea to target another gangster, … you saw a five-year-old walking down that alleyway coming home from school.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Nissan sedan involved struck two other vehicles before the driver jumped out and fled down Gibson Avenue.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

There were no reported injuries.

Police have identified the driver as a 25-year-old Hamilton man who now faces 10 charges including possession of a prohibited firearm and failure to stop after an accident.

UPDATE: Kinrade Avenue shooting in #HamOnt.

A warrant has been issued for Malcolm Davis as investigators can now confirm he was the driver of the Nissan vehicle involved in the shooting incident on Mon, May 13. If you encounter Davis please call 911.https://t.co/oEibZGUOZ9 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) May 27, 2024

Detectives say the man is considered “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.