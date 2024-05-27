Vancouver School Board to review motion to restrict cellphone use in schools

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver School Board trustees are reviewing a motion Monday asking the superintendent to bring in restrictions on cell phones in schools.

The motion by board chair Victoria Jung also proposes that students up to Grade 6 keep their phones on silent and out of sight during school.

The board voted last month to refer this motion to the education plan committee but it was sent back to the board because that committee meeting did not reach quorum.

The province is requiring all school districts to introduce restrictions on cell phone use before the next school year.

2:09 B.C. government aims to restrict cell phone use in school

In Quebec, cell phones are banned in schools except for learning activities. It was the second province to implement strict rules after Ontario.