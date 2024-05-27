Firefighters investigate blaze at southeast Edmonton strip mall

Send this page to someone via email

Fire crews remained at the scene Monday morning of a blaze in southeast Edmonton.

Firefighters were called around 2:30 a.m. Monday about a fire at a business in a strip mall in the area of Mill Woods Road South and Knottwood Road East. The strip mall is located between the Menisa and Ekota neighbourhoods.

District chief Paul Brooks of Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the initial crews found one business engulfed in flames, so they called a second alarm.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control around 3:30 a.m. and contained it to the one business. However, Brooks said other businesses sustained smoke damage.

Brooks said brick construction helped the blaze from spreading to other businesses.

A total of 44 firefighters from 11 rigs battled the blaze, Brooks said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

View image in full screen Firefighters were called 2:30 a.m. Monday to blaze at a business in a strip mall in the area of Mill Woods Road South and Knottwood Road East on Monday. Global News