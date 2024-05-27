Menu

Fire

Firefighters investigate blaze at southeast Edmonton strip mall

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted May 27, 2024 8:42 am
1 min read
Edmonton firefighters investigate blaze at southeast strip mall
WATCH ABOVE: Edmonton firefighters were called to an early morning blaze at a business at a strip mall in the area of Mill Woods Road South and Knottwood Road East.
Fire crews remained at the scene Monday morning of a blaze in southeast Edmonton.

Firefighters were called around 2:30 a.m. Monday about a fire at a business in a strip mall in the area of Mill Woods Road South and Knottwood Road East. The strip mall is located between the Menisa and Ekota neighbourhoods.

District chief Paul Brooks of Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the initial crews found one business engulfed in flames, so they called a second alarm.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control around 3:30 a.m. and contained it to the one business. However, Brooks said other businesses sustained smoke damage.

Brooks said brick construction helped the blaze from spreading to other businesses.

A total of 44 firefighters from 11 rigs battled the blaze, Brooks said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters were called to blaze at a business in a strip mall in the area of Mill Woods Road South and Knottwood Road East Monday, May 27, 2024. View image in full screen
Firefighters were called 2:30 a.m. Monday to blaze at a business in a strip mall in the area of Mill Woods Road South and Knottwood Road East on Monday. Global News
Firefighters were called to blaze at a business in a strip mall in the area of Mill Woods Road South and Knottwood Road East Monday, May 27, 2024. View image in full screen
The fire at a business in a strip mall in the area of Mill Woods Road South and Knottwood Road East in Edmonton was contained by 3:30 a.m. Monday. Global News
