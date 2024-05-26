Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

House fire sparks early start for Kelowna Fire Department

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 26, 2024 4:09 pm
1 min read
A view of the rear of the fire-damaged home on Shetland Road in Kelowna, B.C., on Sunday, May 26, 2024. View image in full screen
A view of the rear of the fire-damaged home on Shetland Road in Kelowna, B.C., on Sunday, May 26, 2024. Global News
It was an early start to Sunday for the Kelowna Fire Department, as crews were called to a house fire at 6:30 a.m.

And when firefighters arrived at the 3100 block of Shetland Road, they found smoke and flames showing from the rear of the three-storey residence.

The fire department said the two-alarm blaze had extended into the second floor and roof, but noted that all residents had safely exited the home.

“Crews knocked down the main body of the fire quickly and then worked to complete extinguishment of hot spots throughout the roof system,” said the fire department.

The fire isn’t deemed suspicious, but it’s under investigation.

In all, four fire engines and 21 personnel were on scene, along with police, BC Ambulance and FortisBC.

After crews were released from that scene, they were then called out to another fire.

