Canada

Kelowna firefighters battle blaze beside automotive shop

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 26, 2024 3:13 pm
1 min read
Kelowna firefighters battle blaze beside automotive shop
Emergency crews rushed to a fire at an automotive shop in Kelowna on Sunday morning.
Emergency crews rushed to a fire at an automotive shop in Kelowna on Sunday morning.

Flames and billowing black smoke greeted firefighters as they arrived at PM Automotive on Kent Road just before 9:30 a.m.

It’s unknown what started the fire, but video taken shortly after it started shows the blaze located on the side of the building.

The fire department said multiple crews are battling the blaze, and the public is asked to avoid the area.

 

