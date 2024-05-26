Victim recovers stolen vehicle, Winnipeg police return stolen items

Send this page to someone via email

A man and woman are facing charges after they were caught with a stolen vehicle in the Transcona area.

Saturday just before 5 p.m., 9-1-1 was called for a report of a stolen vehicle near the University of Winnipeg. Around 8 p.m., officials say the victim tracked the stolen SUV, which was a rental, to a parking lot on the 1500 block of Regent Avenue and called police again.

Two suspects ran off before police arrived, but were quickly caught and arrested.

According to officers, they found about $1,300 worth of freshly stolen property from nearby stores, along with fake IDs.

The vehicle and the items were all returned.

A 38-year old Winnipeg man is facing multiple theft charges and has been detained in police custody. A 29-year old woman also from Winnipeg was charged with possession of stolen property and released with a notice to appear in court.