Man seriously injured in parkade shooting near south Edmonton mall

One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries Saturday night after a shooting near a south Edmonton mall.

Officers responded around 5:54 p.m. to multiple reports of gunfire at a parkade near Southgate Centre on 47th Avenue and 108A Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man, 29, who had been shot.

In an email to Global News on Sunday afternoon, the Edmonton Police Service said ambulance crews brought the man to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

EPS said the service’s firearms investigation unit continues to investigate the incident.

Witnesses at the scene told Global News on Saturday they heard gunshots shortly before police arrived.