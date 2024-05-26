Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Man seriously injured in parkade shooting near south Edmonton mall

By Aaron Sousa Global News
Posted May 26, 2024 12:05 pm
1 min read
One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting near a south Edmonton mall on Saturday, May 25, 2024.
One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting near a south Edmonton mall on Saturday, May 25, 2024. Global News
One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries Saturday night after a shooting near a south Edmonton mall.

Officers responded around 5:54 p.m. to multiple reports of gunfire at a parkade near Southgate Centre on 47th Avenue and 108A Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man, 29, who had been shot.

In an email to Global News on Sunday afternoon, the Edmonton Police Service said ambulance crews brought the man to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

EPS said the service’s firearms investigation unit continues to investigate the incident.

Witnesses at the scene told Global News on Saturday they heard gunshots shortly before police arrived.

The Edmonton Police Service responded to multiple reports of gunfire at a parkade near Southgate Centre on 47th Avenue and 108A Street on Saturday, May 25, 2024.
The Edmonton Police Service responded to multiple reports of gunfire at a parkade near Southgate Centre on 47th Avenue and 108A Street on Saturday, May 25, 2024. Global News
