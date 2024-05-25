‘It’s just tons of fun’: South Okanagan Half Corked Marathon sees record turnout

In the Okanagan we live a unique lifestyle; many of us like to drink wine and many of us like to be active. So why not drink wine and run at the same time?

That’s where the Half Corked Marathon comes in.

“This is the largest Half Corked Marathon we have ever done in history we are kind of bursting at the seams this year,” said Jennifer Busmann, executive director of Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association.

“Our theme [this year] is ‘This is the 90s.’ Everyone’s really seemed to embrace it.”

For its 16th year more than 1,600 people got dressed up, laced up their running shoes and took off on the 26-km route winding through local wineries in the South Okanagan.

“We have various wineries on the route so you run on the route from one winery to another winery to another winery and you get to enjoy tastings at every one of those wineries. Some of them have food, some of them have interactive stations,” said Busmann.

“It’s just tons of fun for the participants.”

After the runners cross the finish line, they get to enjoy an after-party at the Oliver Community Park where there are food trucks vendors, paella, live music and more than 10 wineries on site to taste from.

“There is some fitness involved, there are some really high-quality wines on the floor right now, so to mix those two worlds together is a unique event,” said James Berti, guest experience manager of Checkmate Artisinal Winery.

According to Busmann, even before today’s event got underway a wait list had already been started for next year’s Half Corked Marathon.