Saskatoon road restrictions: Saskatchewan Marathon Sunday

The Saskatchewan Marathon will close several roads around Saskatoon on Sunday as runners take to the streets, according to a release from the city.

Race route road closures begin at 5 a.m. and include:

McPherson Avenue from Taylor Street East to 8th Street East

St. Henry Avenue from Diefenbaker Park Road to Lorne Avenue

Victoria Avenue northbound lanes from 8th Street East to 19th Street East

Taylor Street East from Lorne Avenue to Victoria Avenue

Eastlake Avenue from Ruth Street East to Taylor Street East

Victoria Avenue northbound lanes from Taylor Street East to 8th Street East

Traffic Bridge from 11th Street East to 19th Street East

Spadina Crescent East northbound lanes from 20th Street East to Pinehouse Drive

Spadina Crescent West from Power Road to Schuyler Street

Roads will reopen as racers complete various marathon stages. The city said all will be open again by 1 p.m.

Drivers are asked to be careful, watching for participants and officials, and be aware of parking restrictions.

Saskatoon transit will also be affected.