Saskatoon road restrictions: Saskatchewan Marathon Sunday

The Saskatchewan Marathon will close several roads around Saskatoon on Sunday as runners take to the streets, according to a release from the city.
Race route road closures begin at 5 a.m. and include:
- McPherson Avenue from Taylor Street East to 8th Street East
- St. Henry Avenue from Diefenbaker Park Road to Lorne Avenue
- Victoria Avenue northbound lanes from 8th Street East to 19th Street East
- Taylor Street East from Lorne Avenue to Victoria Avenue
- Eastlake Avenue from Ruth Street East to Taylor Street East
- Victoria Avenue northbound lanes from Taylor Street East to 8th Street East
- Traffic Bridge from 11th Street East to 19th Street East
- Spadina Crescent East northbound lanes from 20th Street East to Pinehouse Drive
- Spadina Crescent West from Power Road to Schuyler Street
Roads will reopen as racers complete various marathon stages. The city said all will be open again by 1 p.m.
Drivers are asked to be careful, watching for participants and officials, and be aware of parking restrictions.
Saskatoon transit will also be affected.
