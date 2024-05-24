Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Saskatoon road restrictions: Saskatchewan Marathon Sunday

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted May 24, 2024 12:53 pm
1 min read
The Saskatchewan Marathon will close several roads around Saskatoon on Sunday as runners take to the streets, according to a release from the city. . View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan Marathon will close several roads around Saskatoon on Sunday as runners take to the streets, according to a release from the city. . File / Global News
The Saskatchewan Marathon will close several roads around Saskatoon on Sunday as runners take to the streets, according to a release from the city.

Race route road closures begin at 5 a.m. and include:

  • McPherson Avenue from Taylor Street East to 8th Street East
  • St. Henry Avenue from Diefenbaker Park Road to Lorne Avenue
  • Victoria Avenue northbound lanes from 8th Street East to 19th Street East
  • Taylor Street East from Lorne Avenue to Victoria Avenue
  • Eastlake Avenue from Ruth Street East to Taylor Street East
  • Victoria Avenue northbound lanes from Taylor Street East to 8th Street East
  • Traffic Bridge from 11th Street East to 19th Street East
  • Spadina Crescent East northbound lanes from 20th Street East to Pinehouse Drive
  • Spadina Crescent West from Power Road to Schuyler Street
Roads will reopen as racers complete various marathon stages. The city said all will be open again by 1 p.m.

Drivers are asked to be careful, watching for participants and officials, and be aware of parking restrictions.

Saskatoon transit will also be affected.

