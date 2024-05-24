Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton police fined after Black men who called for help pepper sprayed, arrested

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 24, 2024 4:44 pm
1 min read
edmonton police View image in full screen
The Alberta Human Rights Commission has fined the Edmonton Police Service after it found two South Sudanese men were racially discriminated against on account of their race during a wrongful arrest. Edmonton Police Service car in Edmonton Alberta on Tuesday Aug. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Alberta Human Rights Commission has fined the Edmonton Police Service after ruling two Black men were racially discriminated during a wrongful arrest.

The commission says in a decision that the two South Sudanese men are each entitled to $40,000 for “injury to dignity” they faced after calling police for help in May 2017.

The men told the commission they had witnessed a woman throwing a rock through a car window, and they made a citizen’s arrest and were waiting for police.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Court documents say the first officer to arrive pepper-sprayed the men, ordered them to get on the ground and put them in handcuffs.

The officer told the commission it was a chaotic scene, and the men were arrested while the woman was taken to a police car and given support.

Story continues below advertisement

Later that night, after learning more details about what happened, police took the handcuffs off on the men, helped them clean their eyes and let them go.

The documents say an officer also told the men they should feel lucky they weren’t shot.

Click to play video: 'Montreal family wants answers after a Black teen allegedly wrongfully arrested by police'
Montreal family wants answers after a Black teen allegedly wrongfully arrested by police
Related News
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices