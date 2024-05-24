Menu

Crime

Man dies after altercation at Toronto home, murder charge laid: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 24, 2024 3:02 pm
1 min read
Mohamed Alladin is Toronto's 31st homicide victim of 2024. View image in full screen
Mohamed Alladin is Toronto's 31st homicide victim of 2024. Handout / Toronto police
A 57-year-old man has died after an altercation at a Toronto home and a suspect is now facing a murder charge, police say.

Toronto police said in a news release Friday that officers were called to a residential address in the Birchmount Road and Eglinton Avenue East area at 2:18 p.m. on May 16.

There was an altercation between the suspect and victim and the suspect assaulted the victim with an object, police said.

The victim, identified as Toronto resident Mohamed Alladin, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on May 19.

The suspect, who knew the victim, was arrested at the scene, police said.

Sixty-five-year-old Chandrika Rampat, of Toronto, was first charged with aggravated assault and assault, but that has since been upgraded to second-degree murder, police said.

Alladin’s death marks Toronto’s 31st homicide of 2024.

