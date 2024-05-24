Menu

Traffic

Man hospitalized after being hit by own vehicle north of Peterborough, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 24, 2024 3:11 pm
1 min read
Peterborough County OPP and Peterborough-County-City Paramedics at the scene on 8th Line Smith in Selwyn Township on May 24, 2024. They were called to the scene for a report of a man hit by a vehicle in the home's backyard. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP and Peterborough-County-City Paramedics at the scene on 8th Line Smith in Selwyn Township on May 24, 2024. They were called to the scene for a report of a man hit by a vehicle in the home's backyard. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough
One person was sent to hospital on Friday after reportedly being run over by his own vehicle in the backyard of a home in Selwyn Township, north of Peterborough, Ont.

Around noon, emergency crews responded to the incident at a home on 8th Line Smith.

An Ornge air ambulance was originally requested, but was later cancelled.

Peterborough County-City paramedics treated the man at the scene before taking him to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre for further treatment.

Peterborough County OPP are investigating the incident. Const. Dan Gay tells Global News that the man was doing repairs on the vehicle when it rolled onto him.

He suffered non-life threatening injuries, he said.

more to come

