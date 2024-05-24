Man hospitalized after being hit by own vehicle north of Peterborough, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

One person was sent to hospital on Friday after reportedly being run over by his own vehicle in the backyard of a home in Selwyn Township, north of Peterborough, Ont.

Around noon, emergency crews responded to the incident at a home on 8th Line Smith.

An Ornge air ambulance was originally requested, but was later cancelled.

Peterborough County-City paramedics treated the man at the scene before taking him to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre for further treatment.

Peterborough County OPP are investigating the incident. Const. Dan Gay tells Global News that the man was doing repairs on the vehicle when it rolled onto him.

He suffered non-life threatening injuries, he said.

