Okanagan weather: Showers return to the valley on Tuesday

Temperatures clamber back up into the 20s Monday afternoon as clouds slide back in across the valley.

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around on Tuesday with waves of rain as the mercury makes its way back into the upper teens, toward the low 20s.

Spotty showers are expected on Wednesday with a high in the mid-teens.

A mix of sun and cloud rolls back in to finish the final work week of May with daytime highs eventually cracking back into the low 20s.

June kicks off this weekend with a return to 20 C heat under mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

