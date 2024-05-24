Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

‘It’s a small town and this is big news’: Stonewall firefighters tackle business fire Friday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 24, 2024 1:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Massive plumes of smoke from Stonewall fire captured by resident'
Massive plumes of smoke from Stonewall fire captured by resident
Cell phone video shot on Friday morning captured huge plumes of black smoke rising from the back of a Stonewall two-storey building, as firefighters attempted to extinguish the flames with waves of water.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A fire Friday morning in Stonewall, Man., may result in the loss of several businesses and the displacement of some residents, town officials say.

The blaze broke out before 7 a.m. at a local printing business, with the owner calling 911 upon arriving at work and noticing the smoke.

Several fire crews from Stonewall and neighbouring areas rushed to the scene to help tackle the fire, urging residents to steer clear due to toxic smoke.

No one was hurt in the fire, and residents from a neighbouring apartment building were all safely evacuated.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

According to Mayor Sandra Smith, one of the buildings potentially affected is popular local watering hole Sig’s Bar and Grill, located next to the print shop where the fire originated.

“It is one of those iconic buildings,” Smith told 680 CJOB.

Story continues below advertisement

“Lots of good memories in there, lots of movies have been shot in there…. I’m looking at the building right now and the exterior is fine for Sig’s Grill. It’s really the Dr. Decal beside it that has suffered the most damage.”

Smith said she’s certain the community will come together and rally around those who are affected.

Trending Now

“It’s a small town, and this is big news — it’s some landmark buildings on our main street, and people are curious to know what’s going on.”

Click to play video: 'Thompson, Man., firefighters facing burnout crisis due to staffing woes'
Thompson, Man., firefighters facing burnout crisis due to staffing woes
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices