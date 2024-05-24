‘It’s a small town and this is big news’: Stonewall firefighters tackle business fire Friday

Send this page to someone via email

A fire Friday morning in Stonewall, Man., may result in the loss of several businesses and the displacement of some residents, town officials say.

The blaze broke out before 7 a.m. at a local printing business, with the owner calling 911 upon arriving at work and noticing the smoke.

Several fire crews from Stonewall and neighbouring areas rushed to the scene to help tackle the fire, urging residents to steer clear due to toxic smoke.

No one was hurt in the fire, and residents from a neighbouring apartment building were all safely evacuated.

According to Mayor Sandra Smith, one of the buildings potentially affected is popular local watering hole Sig’s Bar and Grill, located next to the print shop where the fire originated.

“It is one of those iconic buildings,” Smith told 680 CJOB.

“Lots of good memories in there, lots of movies have been shot in there…. I’m looking at the building right now and the exterior is fine for Sig’s Grill. It’s really the Dr. Decal beside it that has suffered the most damage.”

Smith said she’s certain the community will come together and rally around those who are affected.

“It’s a small town, and this is big news — it’s some landmark buildings on our main street, and people are curious to know what’s going on.”