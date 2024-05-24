Menu

Crime

Lindsay, Ont. man charged with kidnapping, sexual assault: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 24, 2024 12:01 pm
1 min read
A Lindsay, Ont., man faces multiple charges including sexual assault and kidnapping following a police investigation.

Kawartha Lakes police say on Thursday they received a complaint about an alleged sexual assault.

Police say the criminal investigations branch was able to “quickly” identify a suspect.

A search warrant was executed at a residence in Lindsay where the forensic identification unit gathered further physical evidence, police say.

On Friday, police say they arrested a 33-year-old man from Lindsay who was charged with kidnapping, sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, assault, assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Police did not provide any further details of the investigation.

“Police believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no further threat to public safety,” police stated.

The name of the man charged will not be released to protect the identity of the victim, police said.

The man was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Friday.

