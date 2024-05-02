Australian company launches app in Kingston to combat intimate partner violence

Send this page to someone via email

A new project has found its to Kingston, Ont., as it aims to provide supports and services to victims of intimate partner violence.

The pilot project is made up of two programs, the first of which is an app that would allow users to provide their information and get connected to victim services. That app, Milli, acts as a platform that enables users to update their services in real time, while having close access to their personal documents in case they choose to flee from a situation involving violence.

Created by Genvis, an Australian company, the app also allows users to share their information with other services.

“(It’s) an app for people experiencing intimate partner violence to help them access support services,” said Brad Birt, the company’s COO.

“We really think that the relationship needs to be fostered between someone experiencing intimate partner violence and the victim service organization their working with. (That way) they will be in a much better position to gauge the type of harm and risk that someone is facing.”

Aside from the app, the pilot project includes a case management solution for victim services as they support survivors of violence.

“We see a lot of collaboration here with different organizations and different parts of the community who are committed to addressing these important issues,” Birt said.

Deirdre Reddick is the chair of Kington’s anti-violence advisory council. She said she’s worked over the years to advocate for a better system that aids survivors of intimate partner violence.

“I myself am a survivor of intimate partner violence. I have been advocating for better navigation (of supports and services) to make sure that the gaps that are experienced by survivors are recognized and improved (on),” she said.

Members of the tech company, Genvis, were at Queen’s University on Thursday to launch the pilot program. The program itself was also launched in communities across eastern Ontario.

In a media release, CEO Kirstin Butcher said the company is on a mission to transform ways in communities can be kept safe.

— with files from Globa’s Kaytlyn Poberznick.