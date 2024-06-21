SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton Oilers force Game 7 with 5-1 defeat over Florida Panthers

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted June 21, 2024 11:01 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Excitement over Stanley Cup Game 6 reaches a fever pitch in Edmonton'
Excitement over Stanley Cup Game 6 reaches a fever pitch in Edmonton
For the better or worse, the Edmonton Oilers will take on the Florida Panthers for the final time on home ice during Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final, and the excitement in the Alberta capital is palpable. As Morgan Black explains, hockey fans and media from all across the world have their eyes on the city.
The Edmonton Oilers forced a seventh and deciding game in the Stanley Cup Final by beating the Florida Panthers 5-1 Friday night at Rogers Place.

It’s just the tenth time in NHL history a team has extended a series to seven games after trailing 3-0.

Warren Foegele opened the scoring 7:27 into the first, converting a pass from Leon Draisaitl for his third of the post-season. The Oilers outshot the Panthers 11-2 in the first.

Just 46 seconds into the second, Adam Henrique took a feed from Mattias Janmark and beat Sergei Bobrovsky blocker side for his fourth.

Aleksander Barkov scored for the Panthers only ten seconds later, but the goal was negated after the Oilers successfully challenged for offside.

It was a lengthy video review with the Panthers appearing to be just a whisker offside on the zone entry.

Trending Now

With less than two minutes to go in the second, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins blocked a shot, sending the puck floating into the neutral zone. Zach Hyman tracked it down and went to the backhand to beat Bobrovsky on a breakaway, giving the Oilers a 3-0 lead.

Barkov would get one that counted 1:28 into the third, walking in from the right side, maneuvering around Stuart Skinner, and tucking the puck into the open side. Skinner made a huge right pad save on Sam Reinhart with just under five minutes remaining.

Bobrovsky was pulled for an extra attacker with 3:30 left. Ryan McLeod and Darnell Nurse promptly scored empty net goals 12 seconds apart.

The Oilers are trying to become the first team since the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs to win the Stanley Cup Final after trailing the series 3-0. In NHL history, there have been only four successful rallies from 3-0 deficits.

The Panthers will host game seven on Monday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 4 p.m., game at 6 p.m).

