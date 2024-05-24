Mississauga mayoral race: What to know as advance polls open

The first round of advance voting has begun in the Mississauga mayoral byelection.

On Friday, voters are able to cast their ballot at Mississauga City Hall from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, city hall will be open for voting from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On June 1 and 2, advance voting locations will open across the city from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ballots can be cast at any advance voting location in the city.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Election day is June 10.

Eligible voters throughout the city will be able to cast a ballot for mayor, while those who live in Ward 5 will be able to vote for both their local councillor and mayor.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 20 people running to become the next mayor of Mississauga.

The City of Mississauga says that in order to speed up the process, residents should confirm they are on the voter’s list ahead of time, or bring their voter notification card with the correct information, if they received one in the mail.

One piece of ID must also be brought, such as an Ontario driver’s licence, photo card, cancelled personalized cheque, insurance policy or statement, or any other document the province considers to be acceptable for voting, the city says.

Those who are unable to vote at an advance poll or on election day can also appoint a proxy to do so on their behalf. The proxy must be eligible to vote in Mississauga and the voter and their proxy must complete this form and have it certified before 5 p.m. on election day.