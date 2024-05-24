Youth charged in sexual assault case in Kitchener: Waterloo police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police Service’s special victims unit has laid charges in a sexual assault investigation in Kitchener.

Officers were called to an area of Parkvale Park around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

They found the victim, a female youth, who did not sustain any physical injuries.

Investigators say they were given a description of the suspect and later found a male youth matching the description.

They say there was a brief foot chase but officers were able to apprehend the suspect.

He is being held for a bail hearing.

The investigation by the special victims unit continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.