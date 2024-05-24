Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Youth charged in sexual assault case in Kitchener: Waterloo police

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted May 24, 2024 11:23 am
1 min read
A male youth, caught after a brief foot race on Thursday evening at Kitchener's Parkvale Park, is facing a sexual assault charge. View image in full screen
A male youth, caught after a brief foot race on Thursday evening at Kitchener's Parkvale Park, is facing a sexual assault charge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo Regional Police Service’s special victims unit has laid charges in a sexual assault investigation in Kitchener.

Officers were called to an area of Parkvale Park around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

They found the victim, a female youth, who did not sustain any physical injuries.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Investigators say they were given a description of the suspect and later found a male youth matching the description.

They say there was a brief foot chase but officers were able to apprehend the suspect.

Trending Now

He is being held for a bail hearing.

The investigation by the special victims unit continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices