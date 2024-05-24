Menu

Economy

Sales at clothing and furniture retailers fell in March, StatCan says

By The Staff Global News
Posted May 24, 2024 10:56 am
1 min read
Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 0.2 per cent to $66.4 billion in March, weighed down by lower sales at furniture, home furnishings, electronics and appliances retailers.

However, the agency says its early estimate for April says retail sales increased 0.7 per cent for that month.

Statistics Canada says the drop for March came as core retail sales — which exclude gasoline stations and fuel vendors and motor vehicle and parts dealers — fell 0.6 per cent in March.

Sales were down in seven of nine subsectors as sales at furniture, home furnishings, electronics and appliances retailers fell 1.6 per cent. Sales at clothing, clothing accessories, shoes, jewelry, luggage and leather goods stores also dropped 1.6 per cent.

Retail sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers gained 1.0 per cent in March, helped by a 1.1 per cent increase at new car dealers.

In volume term, overall retail sales fell 0.4 per cent in March.

