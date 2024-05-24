Menu

Crime

$200K in merchandise stolen from downtown Guelph business: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted May 24, 2024 9:51 am
1 min read
Guelph police say three people went into the downtown business on Thursday with hammers, smashed the display cases, and stole around $200,000 in merchandise. View image in full screen
Guelph police say three people went into the downtown business on Thursday with hammers, smashed the display cases, and stole around $200,000 in merchandise. Guelph Police Service
Three men are being sought after a downtown business was robbed on Thursday afternoon, police say.

Guelph police say officers were dispatched to the store just before 5 p.m. following calls about a robbery in progress.

The three individuals went into the store, allegedly armed with hammers, and smashed display cases and stole merchandise.

Investigators say they fled in a black Honda CRV before officers arrived. Police say a shoe and duffle bag were left behind.

All three were wearing dark clothing. One man was wearing ripped light blue jeans, blue and white Nike shoes, and a blue medical mask, police add.

The other two men had thin and slim builds respectively, police say.

 

