$200K in merchandise stolen from downtown Guelph business: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Three men are being sought after a downtown business was robbed on Thursday afternoon, police say.

Guelph police say officers were dispatched to the store just before 5 p.m. following calls about a robbery in progress.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The three individuals went into the store, allegedly armed with hammers, and smashed display cases and stole merchandise.

Investigators say they fled in a black Honda CRV before officers arrived. Police say a shoe and duffle bag were left behind.

All three were wearing dark clothing. One man was wearing ripped light blue jeans, blue and white Nike shoes, and a blue medical mask, police add.

The other two men had thin and slim builds respectively, police say.