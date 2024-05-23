First phase of years-long construction project underway at Kelowna airport

Send this page to someone via email

Planes aren’t the only ones making noise at Kelowna International Airport these days

So, too, is a years-long multi-phase construction project that has a hefty price tag of $442 million between now and 2033.

Phase one is currently underway, a $108 million investment that will see the terminal grow in size, including doubling the size of the departure lounge and increasing security screening.

“Adding six screening lanes and spreading things out in the departures lounge, so it’s more of a traditional one-door, one-gate, one-aircraft experience,” said airport spokesperson Phillip Elchitz.

The project will also enhance the overall experience for outgoing passengers.

“We’re going to be adding food and beverage offerings and shopping options as well, so very exciting for us,” said Elchitz.

The construction is expected to have an impact on passengers as the busiest travel months of the year approach.

“There could be up to 15-minute delays for aircraft,” said Elchitz, adding “because we’re actually doing some construction airside, building a new taxiway actually, it causes a little more time (for planes to taxi).”

In all, four phases will take place over the next 15 years — with the city adding that the work is overdue to meet growing needs.

YLW is expecting 2.1 million passengers this year, which would be a new record.

Along with the terminal increasing in size, the airport will soon see a 250-room hotel built, along with a parkade for 1,100 vehicles

The city’s mayor says the overall airport growth is expected to have a major impact on the entire region.

“Ease of transportation, accessibility for individuals,” said Tom Dyas.

“But I think there’s another story to be told here, which is the potential of looking at economic development, which we are having discussions on, which this could also bring to our community.”

Phase one is expected to be complete in 2026. Phase two, which is an expansion of the arrivals area, is slated to start sometime after 2030.