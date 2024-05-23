Dundas Place to host London Knights Memorial Cup watch party

Miss out on Knights tickets for the Memorial Cup? Not to worry, as the city will be putting on a watch party so Londoners can watch their favourite team play for the top trophy in junior hockey.

The free watch parties will be hosted on Dundas Place, starting with the Knights first game against the Drummondville Voltigeurs on Saturday at 4 p.m.

“We are so proud to gather together on our beautiful, transformational street downtown and support the Ontario Hockey League Champions, our London Knights,” says London Mayor Josh Morgan in a statement.

“Many City staff, including the deputy mayor and myself, will be in our jerseys, cheering on from Dundas Place for these Memorial Cup Games. Good luck to the London Knights!”

The watch party came to fruition thanks to a partnership between the city, Downtown London, Tourism London, and the London Knights. To accommodate the event, Dundas Street will be closed between Talbot and Ridout streets starting Saturday morning and ending in the afternoon of Thursday, May 30.

“London loves our Knights and, as an avid hockey fan, I am excited to head down to Dundas Place to watch this talented team continue to put pucks in the net and wins on the board,” says Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis in a statement. “Together, let’s make sure our team hears us cheer them on from the heart of our vibrant downtown!”

Live viewings for the Knight’s other two games will also take place, with the team facing the Moose Jaw Warriors on Monday at 7:30 p.m., then hosting the Saginaw Spirit on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. as well.

“When we get into the semifinals, we’ll be organizing viewing parties for those games as well,” Lewis says. “Of course while you’re down there, visit the great restaurants and patios that we’ve got, come down early, grab dinner, have a beer or pop on the patio and enjoy just being in downtown London.”