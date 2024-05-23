Menu

Crime

Police seek info regarding brazen Winnipeg carjacking attempt with family inside

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 23, 2024 2:36 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News
Police are investigating a brazen carjacking that took place in downtown Winnipeg Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the driver left the parked car near Portage Avenue and Young Street to enter a nearby business around 3:30 p.m.

Although the man’s wife and 18-year-old child were still inside the vehicle, an unknown person climbed in and tried to steal the car, crashing it, then attacking the woman, police said.

She wasn’t seriously hurt, police said, and the teen had been able to safely escape the vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg cops release video in effort to identify carjacking suspect'
Winnipeg cops release video in effort to identify carjacking suspect
