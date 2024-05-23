Police seek info regarding brazen Winnipeg carjacking attempt with family inside

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a brazen carjacking that took place in downtown Winnipeg Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the driver left the parked car near Portage Avenue and Young Street to enter a nearby business around 3:30 p.m.

Although the man’s wife and 18-year-old child were still inside the vehicle, an unknown person climbed in and tried to steal the car, crashing it, then attacking the woman, police said.

She wasn’t seriously hurt, police said, and the teen had been able to safely escape the vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).