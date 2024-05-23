Nelson House RCMP search for man who went missing from campsite

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man who hasn’t been heard from after disappearing during a camping trip.

Mounties said 32-year-old Christopher Travis McDonald has been missing since May 16.

McDonald was camping in the bush with a group of people on Highway 391, west of Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation in Manitoba, officers said. He has not been seen since he reportedly left the camp on foot.

View image in full screen Christopher Travis McDonald, 32. Manitoba RCMP

Police described McDonald as “6 feet tall, 143 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and white Ecko sweater, and black pants.”

Authorities say extensive patrols have been conducted, and that the RCMP search and rescue and police dog services are heading to the community.

Anyone with information about where McDonald might be is asked to call Nelson House RCMP at 204-484-2837 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.