Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nelson House RCMP search for man who went missing from campsite

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted May 23, 2024 1:23 pm
1 min read
Christopher Travis McDonald was last seen on May 16. He is described as six feet tall and 143 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and white Ecko sweater and black pants. View image in full screen
Christopher Travis McDonald was last seen on May 16. He is described as six feet tall and 143 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and white Ecko sweater and black pants. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man who hasn’t been heard from after disappearing during a camping trip.

Mounties said 32-year-old Christopher Travis McDonald has been missing since May 16.

McDonald was camping in the bush with a group of people on Highway 391, west of  Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation in Manitoba, officers said. He has not been seen since he reportedly left the camp on foot.

Christopher Travis McDonald, 32. View image in full screen
Christopher Travis McDonald, 32. Manitoba RCMP

Police described McDonald as “6 feet tall, 143 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and white Ecko sweater, and black pants.”

Story continues below advertisement

Authorities say extensive patrols have been conducted, and that the RCMP search and rescue and police dog services are heading to the community.

Trending Now
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Anyone with information about where McDonald might be is asked to call Nelson House RCMP at 204-484-2837 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Click to play video: 'Daughter of missing senior calls for critical incident review, continues ground search'
Daughter of missing senior calls for critical incident review, continues ground search
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices