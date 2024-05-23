Menu

Crime

2 arrested after RCMP drug and weapons bust in Thompson, Man.

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted May 23, 2024 12:44 pm
1 min read
An investigation led authorities to search the vehicle and people inside, Mounties said, during which they found a loaded handgun with an extended magazine in the 27-year-old passenger's waistband, 113 grams of cocaine, the cash, and drug gear. View image in full screen
An investigation led authorities to search the vehicle and people inside, Mounties said, during which they found a loaded handgun with an extended magazine in the 27-year-old passenger's waistband, 113 grams of cocaine, the cash, and drug gear. Manitoba RCMP
Two people were arrested after RCMP found drugs, a handgun and about $10,000 in cash in Thompson, Man.

Friday afternoon, police said officers pulled the 69- and 27-year-old men over on Thompson South Drive.

An investigation led authorities to search the vehicle and people inside, Mounties said. During the search, RCMP said they found a loaded handgun with an extended magazine in the 27-year-old passenger’s waistband, 113 grams of cocaine, the cash, and drug gear.

Both suspects face drug-related charges, while the passenger faces additional firearm-related charges, RCMP said.

The 69-year-old was released with an upcoming court date, while the younger suspect remains behind bars.

The Mounties continue to investigate.

