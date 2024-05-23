2 arrested after RCMP drug and weapons bust in Thompson, Man.

Two people were arrested after RCMP found drugs, a handgun and about $10,000 in cash in Thompson, Man.
Friday afternoon, police said officers pulled the 69- and 27-year-old men over on Thompson South Drive.
An investigation led authorities to search the vehicle and people inside, Mounties said. During the search, RCMP said they found a loaded handgun with an extended magazine in the 27-year-old passenger’s waistband, 113 grams of cocaine, the cash, and drug gear.
Both suspects face drug-related charges, while the passenger faces additional firearm-related charges, RCMP said.
The 69-year-old was released with an upcoming court date, while the younger suspect remains behind bars.
The Mounties continue to investigate.
