New spray pad opens at Winnipeg’s Corydon Community Centre

A new spray pad has opened in Winnipeg just ahead of summer.

On Thursday morning, the City of Winnipeg, along with the government of Canada, cut the ribbon on a 3,000-square-foot “accessible spray pad, playground and other park features” at the Corydon Community Centre, the city said.

The other features include concrete pathways and seating areas, fencing, benches, picnic tables, a bike rack and upgraded landscaping, it said.

“With summer weather finally here, I’m thrilled to be able to invite families to enjoy the new accessible spray pad and playground at Corydon Community Centre,” John Orlikow, councillor for River Heights – Fort Garry, said.

The city said funding for the spray pad was approved through the COVID-19 Economic Response and Recovery Plan, adding the budget for the project was $1.47 million.

The City of Winnipeg provided $328,282, with the rest coming from federal and provincial programs.

“The Economic Response and Recovery Plan was approved by Council with funding from the Province of Manitoba and the Government of Canada to support Winnipeg’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Evan Duncan, chair of the standing policy committee on community services.

“It’s exciting to see these investments now come online,” he said.