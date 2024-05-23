1st group of dogs seized from Winnipeg home to be adopted out

Just a week after they were rescued from a harrowing living situation, five of 68 dogs seized from a Winnipeg house are ready to go to their new homes.

The Winnipeg Humane Society said Thursday that it’s opening adoptions for the dogs who are currently old enough and healthy enough.

The dogs were seized when Winnipeg police discovered them while at the Richmond West-area home for an unrelated reason. Many of them had serious health conditions, including severely matted fur.

1:54 ‘Horrific’: Animal Services rescues 68 dogs from Winnipeg home

“I couldn’t be prouder of our incredible team, everyone at Winnipeg Animal Services, and all of our partners who rallied to quickly provide medical care, grooming, and the love these animals needed to set them on their journey to a new life,” WHS CEO Jessica Miller said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Many of the dogs, the humane society said, are set to be spayed and neutered at the WHS’s own clinic and at Grant Park Animal Hospital.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

In addition to the initial group of animals seized, a total of 11 puppies have been born after coming into the humane society’s care.

Although only five of the animals are currently being made available, the WHS said potential adopters should watch the website for updates or call the adoption line at 204-892-2035 for more information.