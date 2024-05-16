‘These dogs are going to be OK’: Animals rescued in Winnipeg getting much-needed care

Send this page to someone via email

The 68 dogs that were seized by the city Wednesday, after police raided a home in the Richmond West neighbourhood, are getting some desperately-needed care at the Winnipeg Humane Society (WHS).

Workers there, along with staff from Winnipeg Animal Services and nine groomers from Pet Smart stores across the city have been pampering the dogs and giving them haircuts to deal with the severely matted hair, which could lead to a number of serious health problems.

The dogs had been living in harrowing conditions and were discovered when police were at the home for an unrelated issue. Wednesday marked the largest seizure of animals in WHS history.

“There are no words — I’m not often at a loss for words. It was tough,” the society’s Meghan Irwin said.

“But from everything I’ve seen as a behaviouralist, these dogs are going to be OK. They will be adopted, they will live happy lives.

“They have been through some pretty traumatic experiences, but they are so resilient, and they are just so happy to be here and to feel affection… and to feel so much better without that coat anymore.”

The 68 dogs who were rescued from a Winnipeg home Wednesday are getting some much-needed grooming.

Irwin said removing the severely matted fur is the top priority, as it can cause health issues and can potentially restrict movement.

And despite the way the dogs have been responding so far, there’s still a long way to go before they’re fully fit.

Winnipeg Animal Services manager Leland Gordon said Wednesday that many of them have health concerns beyond just the fur.

“These dogs have severe mats, they have eye issues, all different types of issues that we’ve seen,” he said.

“It’s just very sad, the general conditions. Just unacceptable and horrific for animals, let alone people, to be living in conditions like this.”

The humane society is raising funds online to help pay for the ongoing costs of the dogs’ emergency care. They’re not currently taking calls from people looking to adopt or foster the animals, due to an overwhelming response to the news.