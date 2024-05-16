Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘These dogs are going to be OK’: Animals rescued in Winnipeg getting much-needed care

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 16, 2024 3:57 pm
2 min read
The 68 dogs who were rescued from a Winnipeg home Wednesday are getting some much-needed grooming. View image in full screen
The 68 dogs who were rescued from a Winnipeg home Wednesday are getting some much-needed grooming. Lauren McNabb / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The 68 dogs that were seized by the city Wednesday, after police raided a home in the Richmond West neighbourhood, are getting some desperately-needed care at the Winnipeg Humane Society (WHS).

Workers there, along with staff from Winnipeg Animal Services and nine groomers from Pet Smart stores across the city have been pampering the dogs and giving them haircuts to deal with the severely matted hair, which could lead to a number of serious health problems.

The dogs had been living in harrowing conditions and were discovered when police were at the home for an unrelated issue. Wednesday marked the largest seizure of animals in WHS history.

Click to play video: '‘Horrific’: Animal Services rescues 68 dogs from Winnipeg home'
‘Horrific’: Animal Services rescues 68 dogs from Winnipeg home

“There are no words — I’m not often at a loss for words. It was tough,” the society’s Meghan Irwin said.

Story continues below advertisement

“But from everything I’ve seen as a behaviouralist, these dogs are going to be OK. They will be adopted, they will live happy lives.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“They have been through some pretty traumatic experiences, but they are so resilient, and they are just so happy to be here and to feel affection… and to feel so much better without that coat anymore.”

The 68 dogs who were rescued from a Winnipeg home Wednesday are getting some much-needed grooming. View image in full screen
The 68 dogs who were rescued from a Winnipeg home Wednesday are getting some much-needed grooming. Lauren McNabb / Global News

Irwin said removing the severely matted fur is the top priority, as it can cause health issues and can potentially restrict movement.

Trending Now

And despite the way the dogs have been responding so far, there’s still a long way to go before they’re fully fit.

Winnipeg Animal Services manager Leland Gordon said Wednesday that many of them have health concerns beyond just the fur.

Story continues below advertisement

“These dogs have severe mats, they have eye issues, all different types of issues that we’ve seen,” he said.

“It’s just very sad, the general conditions. Just unacceptable and horrific for animals, let alone people, to be living in conditions like this.”

The humane society is raising funds online to help pay for the ongoing costs of the dogs’ emergency care. They’re not currently taking calls from people looking to adopt or foster the animals, due to an overwhelming response to the news.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg man charged with animal cruelty after cat found with severe injuries'
Winnipeg man charged with animal cruelty after cat found with severe injuries
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices