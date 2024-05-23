Menu

Canada

N.S. reaches deal with owner of Northern Pulp, firm pursues new mill in Queens County

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 23, 2024 10:49 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'As Northern Pulp shuts down N.S. mill workers look to move elsewhere'
As Northern Pulp shuts down N.S. mill workers look to move elsewhere
RELATED: As Northern Pulp shuts down N.S. mill workers look to move elsewhere – Jan 22, 2020
Share

The Nova Scotia government says it has settled with the owner of the Northern Pulp mill in Pictou County and that the company will pursue a new plant in the province’s southwest if the deal is approved by the courts.

In a statement, the province says that if the deal is approved British Columbia-based Paper Excellence will start a feasibility study for a potential new kraft pulp mill near the former Bowater mill in Brooklyn, N.S.

Click to play video: 'Northern Pulp reveals plan to transform facility'
Northern Pulp reveals plan to transform facility

Nova Scotia says the agreement with Paper Excellence addresses the $450-million lawsuit the company launched against the province over the 2020 closure of Northern Pulp and the $99 million in loans the firm owes the province.

The Northern Pulp plant in Pictou County once employed about 300 people, and has been left idle since 2020.

It was shuttered after then-premier Stephen McNeil decided it would no longer be allowed to dump effluent near the Pictou Landing First Nation.

The settlement must be approved by the British Columbia Supreme Court.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2024. 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

