Crime

Suspected porch pirate known to police: Guelph police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted May 23, 2024 1:37 pm
1 min read
A suspected porch pirate has been nabbed by Guelph police.

A resident of a south-end apartment building notified police on Wednesday about the theft of a package.

Investigators say the package was from Amazon and contained a bathmat and a bath heater.

They say the theft occurred last Friday and the incident was caught on surveillance video.

Investigators say they identified the suspect as someone who police are familiar with.

They were able to locate and arrest the individual.

A 46-year-old man from Guelph is facing charges and will be back in court June 19.

 

