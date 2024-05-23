Former Oilers coach Ken Hitchcock to be inducted into Alberta Sports Hall of Fame

Send this page to someone via email

Former Edmonton Oilers head coach Ken Hitchcock is being inducted into the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame.

The Alberta Sports Hall of Fame said the Edmonton native is being honoured for his dedication, commitment and remarkable influence that he has had as a builder in the world of hockey.

“Hitchcock has left an impression on the sport over the course of more than 50 years. His legacy extends far beyond coaching excellence, reflecting a commitment to fostering the game and uplifting those involved at every turn,” read a news release.

Hitchcock was the Oilers’ bench boss for a brief time from November 2018 to May 2019, replacing former head coach Todd McLellan.

While perhaps most well-known for his time with the NHL, Hitchcock got his start behind the bench coaching a Sherwood Park triple-A team for 10 years.

He had success as the head coach of the Western Hockey League’s Kamloops Blazers in the 1980s, winning four division titles and two league titles with the team.

After a few seasons as an NHL assistant coach and a head coach in the American Hockey League, Hitchcock was promoted to head coach of the Dallas Stars on Jan. 8, 1996. The team went on to win a Stanley Cup under his leadership in 1999.

Hitchcock won the Jack Adams Award as the league’s coach of the year in 2012.

He also helped Canada win Olympic gold medals in 2002, 2010 and 2014. Hitchcock led Canada to a silver medal at the 2008 world championship and was an assistant coach on the 2002 championship team. He was also an assistant on Canada’s gold-medal team at the 1987 world junior championship.

“Committed to hockey development, Hitchcock’s influence spans Alberta, Canada, and the globe. Not content with coaching alone, he’s been instrumental in nurturing hockey growth in Indigenous communities across the province and organizing coaching clinics in countries like France, Norway, and Germany, epitomizing his commitment to hockey’s expansion and empowerment,” read a statement from the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame.

“A testament to his coaching prowess, Hitchcock has excelled at every level, from community coaching to Stanley Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist. In the NHL, Hitchcock’s tenure saw remarkable success, including a Stanley Cup championship with the Dallas Stars in 1999. His international coaching endeavors with Team Canada further solidify his legacy, with gold medals at the Olympics and the World Junior Championship, among other triumphs.”

In 2019, Hitchcock was named to the Order of Hockey in Canada.

Hitchcock will be inducted into the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Red Deer on Friday evening.

— with files from The Canadian Press.