Guelph hair designer wins 2 awards at international beauty competition

Guelph, Ont.’s Julio Rodriguez is being recognized as one of the world’s top hair designers.

The artistic director at Valentini Hair Design won first place in two categories at the 2024 International Beauty Industry Awards.

He won in the multi-tonal colour category and took top honours in the best hair category.

Since winning the awards, he said the reaction from the community has been tremendous.

“I’ve gotten direct messages on my Instagram; I’ve gotten phone calls, and it was hard because I just found out yesterday (Tuesday),” Rodriguez said.

He said to win not one but two awards was just icing on the cake.

Rodriguez said he has been busy at the salon with clients, so he hadn’t had the chance to reflect and take it all in until Wednesday.

There were designers from more than 60 countries nominated in more than 100 categories in hair and makeup design.

He said there was a submission process across different categories, including the multi-tonal colour category.

“I submitted three into that and one of my favourites won, which is the Peach Haze,” he said.

Rodriguez said he also submitted his favourite from another collection into the hair and art category called “The Prioress,” a sculptural design he created just with hair for “many, many, many weeks.” He said the idea was based on nuns.

A hairstylist with 30 years’ experience, Rodriguez has been competing for over a decade.

He said what he loves most about hairdressing is the people, including clients.

“A client will come in, it doesn’t matter if they’re having a bad day or if they’re having a great day, they will still leave feeling better,” he said.

Rodriguez is currently working on a collection for next year’s awards and his work is nominated in another competition in Spain.

He said his partner Derrick Rutherford is also up for an award in a competition in the United States in June.