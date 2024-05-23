Young hockey players sexually exploited, lured by coach: Peel police

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest has been made after two young hockey players were allegedly sexually exploited and lured by their coach, police in Peel Region say.

Peel Regional Police said in a news release Wednesday that they received information on April 16 that two young people who played hockey in a local league were reportedly sexually exploited and lured during interactions with their coach.

An investigation was launched and Peel police’s special victims unit made an arrest.

Brampton resident Joshua Sammut, 26, has been charged with two counts of sexual exploitation and two counts of child luring.

Investigators asked that anyone with information in relation to the case or any similar incident come forward.