Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Young hockey players sexually exploited, lured by coach: Peel police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 23, 2024 7:33 am
1 min read
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An arrest has been made after two young hockey players were allegedly sexually exploited and lured by their coach, police in Peel Region say.

Peel Regional Police said in a news release Wednesday that they received information on April 16 that two young people who played hockey in a local league were reportedly sexually exploited and lured during interactions with their coach.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

An investigation was launched and Peel police’s special victims unit made an arrest.

Brampton resident Joshua Sammut, 26, has been charged with two counts of sexual exploitation and two counts of child luring.

Investigators asked that anyone with information in relation to the case or any similar incident come forward.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices