Winnipeg Blue Bombers place Cam Lawson on 6-game injured list

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers lost more than just the game in Monday’s pre-season defeat to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Bombers have also lost the services of Canadian defensive tackle Cam Lawson to a long-term injury.

Lawson was placed on the six-game injured list on Wednesday with an undisclosed injury. Listening to head coach Mike O’Shea after Wednesday’s practice, it sounds like the injury will cost Lawson much of the season.

“It’ll be six for sure,” said O’Shea. “It’s going to be a little longer, I imagine. I don’t know if it’s going to be the full year or not, but he’s definitely going need the six, probably more than that. I would assume more than that.”

The 25-year-old Lawson is entering his third season with the blue and gold after recording five sacks as a sophomore in a backup role.

He’s the fourth player the Bombers have placed on the six-game injured list already through just a week of training camp. Linebacker Adam Bighill, cornerback Jamal Parker and defensive back Noah Hallett are already on the six-game injured list.

The Bombers made several other moves on Wednesday while returning to the practice field for the first time since Monday’s loss.

Receiver Oliver Martin was cut after failing to record a catch in the exhibition opener.

Offensive lineman Kendall Randolph, receiver Sy Barnett, and defensive back Russell Dandy were added to the training camp roster. Randolph is getting a second look after originally being released at the conclusion of rookie camp, Barnett spent time with the NFL’s New Orleans Saints, and Dandy attended rookie mini-camp with the New York Jets and Chicago Bears after going undrafted.

Kicker Sergio Castillo was also transferred to the suspended list while he attends to a personal matter back home. He’s expected to rejoin the team on the weekend.

The Bombers will conclude their exhibition schedule with their second and final pre-season contest on Friday, May 31 against the Calgary Stampeders at Princess Auto Stadium.