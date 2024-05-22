Menu

Canada

New prosperity index indicates $9,000 income gap for African Nova Scotian men

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 22, 2024 2:01 pm
1 min read
Statistics vital to tracking the economic prosperity of Nova Scotia’s Black community have been gathered in a first of its kind report. Carolann Wright, executive director of the Road to Economic Prosperity team at the Halifax Partnership, poses for a photo at the launch of a report on the economic prosperity of African Nova Scotians at the Halifax Central Library, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keith Doucette. View image in full screen
Statistics vital to tracking the economic prosperity of Nova Scotia’s Black community have been gathered in a first of its kind report. Carolann Wright, executive director of the Road to Economic Prosperity team at the Halifax Partnership, poses for a photo at the launch of a report on the economic prosperity of African Nova Scotians at the Halifax Central Library, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keith Doucette. GAC
Statistics tracking the economic prosperity of Nova Scotia’s Black community have been gathered in a first-of-its kind report released today.

The African Nova Scotian Prosperity and well-being Index compiles data covering six broad areas, including population, labour, income, education, housing and well-being.

Drawing on a number of sources, including the 2021 Census, the index highlights areas in which economic and social gaps need to be closed, such as income disparity.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The index notes a gap in average after-tax income of $8,960 for Black men compared to the province’s general male population.

Carolann Wright, with Halifax’s economic development organization — Halifax Partnership — says the potential causes for the income gap should be studied in detail.

Trending Now

Irvine Carvery, co-chair of the report’s advisory council, says the index is a measuring tool that advocacy and community groups can use to bring about change.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

