New prosperity index indicates $9,000 income gap for African Nova Scotian men

Statistics tracking the economic prosperity of Nova Scotia’s Black community have been gathered in a first-of-its kind report released today.
The African Nova Scotian Prosperity and well-being Index compiles data covering six broad areas, including population, labour, income, education, housing and well-being.
Drawing on a number of sources, including the 2021 Census, the index highlights areas in which economic and social gaps need to be closed, such as income disparity.
The index notes a gap in average after-tax income of $8,960 for Black men compared to the province’s general male population.
Carolann Wright, with Halifax’s economic development organization — Halifax Partnership — says the potential causes for the income gap should be studied in detail.
Irvine Carvery, co-chair of the report’s advisory council, says the index is a measuring tool that advocacy and community groups can use to bring about change.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2024.
Comments