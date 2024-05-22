New prosperity index indicates $9,000 income gap for African Nova Scotian men

Send this page to someone via email

Statistics tracking the economic prosperity of Nova Scotia’s Black community have been gathered in a first-of-its kind report released today.

The African Nova Scotian Prosperity and well-being Index compiles data covering six broad areas, including population, labour, income, education, housing and well-being.

Drawing on a number of sources, including the 2021 Census, the index highlights areas in which economic and social gaps need to be closed, such as income disparity.

The index notes a gap in average after-tax income of $8,960 for Black men compared to the province’s general male population.

Carolann Wright, with Halifax’s economic development organization — Halifax Partnership — says the potential causes for the income gap should be studied in detail.

Irvine Carvery, co-chair of the report’s advisory council, says the index is a measuring tool that advocacy and community groups can use to bring about change.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2024.