Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Risk of severe thunderstorms, tornado for Peterborough, Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 22, 2024 12:33 pm
1 min read
Environment Canada the weather agency says conditions in Peterborough and the Kawarthas will be favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms with potential wind gusts of up to 100 km/h, along with 'toonie-sized' hail. View image in full screen
Environment Canada the weather agency says conditions in Peterborough and the Kawarthas will be favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms with potential wind gusts of up to 100 km/h, along with 'toonie-sized' hail. Dakota Snider via AP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch — including a risk of a tornado — for much of central Ontario including Peterborough and Kawartha Lakes on Wednesday.

In the update, the weather agency says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms with potential wind gusts of up to 100 km/h, along with “toonie-sized” hail.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The watch is in effect for Peterborough, Peterborough County, Kawartha Lakes, Bancroft and Haliburton regions into Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.

“Thunderstorms will develop along a cold front that will move through the province this afternoon and evening,” the statement reads. “The main threat will be strong winds and hail. However, a tornado will also be possible.”

Trending Now

Environment Canada cautions that large hail can damage property and cause injuries and that the strong winds may toss loose objects or break tree branches.

Story continues below advertisement

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Water-related activities may be unsafe due to violent and sudden gusts of wind over bodies of water,” the statement reads.

more to come

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices