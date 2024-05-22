Risk of severe thunderstorms, tornado for Peterborough, Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch — including a risk of a tornado — for much of central Ontario including Peterborough and Kawartha Lakes on Wednesday.

In the update, the weather agency says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms with potential wind gusts of up to 100 km/h, along with “toonie-sized” hail.

The watch is in effect for Peterborough, Peterborough County, Kawartha Lakes, Bancroft and Haliburton regions into Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.

“Thunderstorms will develop along a cold front that will move through the province this afternoon and evening,” the statement reads. “The main threat will be strong winds and hail. However, a tornado will also be possible.”

Environment Canada cautions that large hail can damage property and cause injuries and that the strong winds may toss loose objects or break tree branches.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Water-related activities may be unsafe due to violent and sudden gusts of wind over bodies of water,” the statement reads.

more to come