Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

La Ronge man charged after 110K illegal cigarettes, weapons seized in bust: RCMP

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted May 22, 2024 12:51 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan RCMP say they seized 110,000 illegal cigarettes, one kilogram of morphine powder, eight firearms, and trafficking paraphernalia in the La Ronge area during a bust on May 16. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP say they seized 110,000 illegal cigarettes, one kilogram of morphine powder, eight firearms, and trafficking paraphernalia in the La Ronge area during a bust on May 16. Photo provided / Saskatchewan RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 30-year-old man from La Ronge was charged after Saskatchewan RCMP’s La Ronge crime reduction team executed three search warrants at local residences and seized various items such as illegal cigarettes and firearms.

Officers executed the search warrants on May 16 in the La Ronge area in relation to an ongoing investigation, RCMP said in a release.

Officers say they seized about 110,000 illegal cigarettes, one kilogram of morphine powder, eight firearms, including a semi-automatic model, magazines for the semi-automatic firearm, ammunition, and trafficking paraphernalia.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police arrested and charged Kaylen Charles with possession of unstamped tobacco, possession for the purpose of selling tobacco, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm contrary to order.

“This proactive (crime reduction team) investigation resulted in the disruption of several illicit activities,” stated Staff Sgt. Ryan How, north district manager of the RCMP’s Saskatchewan enforcement response team.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“We removed more than 100,000 contraband cigarettes from the illicit market. We seized a kilogram of morphine powder, which is generally used to create pills for illegal sale. Eight firearms, including a semi-automatic one, have been taken out of the La Ronge community. La Ronge CRT will continue to work with the La Ronge detachment to keep illegal and unsafe goods like these out of the community.”

The release stated that Saskatchewan RCMP’s Meadow Lake crime reduction team, police dog services and the Ministry of Revenue with the Province of Saskatchewan assisted with this investigation.

The man is scheduled to appear in La Ronge provincial court on May 24.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices