La Ronge man charged after 110K illegal cigarettes, weapons seized in bust: RCMP

A 30-year-old man from La Ronge was charged after Saskatchewan RCMP’s La Ronge crime reduction team executed three search warrants at local residences and seized various items such as illegal cigarettes and firearms.

Officers executed the search warrants on May 16 in the La Ronge area in relation to an ongoing investigation, RCMP said in a release.

Officers say they seized about 110,000 illegal cigarettes, one kilogram of morphine powder, eight firearms, including a semi-automatic model, magazines for the semi-automatic firearm, ammunition, and trafficking paraphernalia.

Police arrested and charged Kaylen Charles with possession of unstamped tobacco, possession for the purpose of selling tobacco, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm contrary to order.

“This proactive (crime reduction team) investigation resulted in the disruption of several illicit activities,” stated Staff Sgt. Ryan How, north district manager of the RCMP’s Saskatchewan enforcement response team.

“We removed more than 100,000 contraband cigarettes from the illicit market. We seized a kilogram of morphine powder, which is generally used to create pills for illegal sale. Eight firearms, including a semi-automatic one, have been taken out of the La Ronge community. La Ronge CRT will continue to work with the La Ronge detachment to keep illegal and unsafe goods like these out of the community.”

The release stated that Saskatchewan RCMP’s Meadow Lake crime reduction team, police dog services and the Ministry of Revenue with the Province of Saskatchewan assisted with this investigation.

The man is scheduled to appear in La Ronge provincial court on May 24.