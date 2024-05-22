Knife pulled at downtown social services agency in Guelph: police

See more sharing options

A Guelph man is facing charges after police say they responded to a disturbance outside of a downtown social services agency.

Officers received several calls on Tuesday morning about an individual threatening people with a large knife.

Police said the man was found and arrested minutes later and officers seized a pair of hunting-style knives.

Investigators also learned that the man was on a release order, with a condition to not be in possession of any knives.

A 35-year-old has a bail hearing on Thursday.