Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Knife pulled at downtown social services agency in Guelph: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted May 22, 2024 10:14 am
1 min read
Guelph police say two knives were recovered after a disturbance at a social services agency in the downtown on Tuesday. A 35-year-old man allegedly threatened people with a knife. View image in full screen
Guelph police say two knives were recovered after a disturbance at a social services agency in the downtown on Tuesday. A 35-year-old man allegedly threatened people with a knife. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Guelph man is facing charges after police say they responded to a disturbance outside of a downtown social services agency.

Officers received several calls on Tuesday morning about an individual threatening people with a large knife.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police said the man was found and arrested minutes later and officers seized a pair of hunting-style knives.

Trending Now

Investigators also learned that the man was on a release order, with a condition to not be in possession of any knives.

A 35-year-old has a bail hearing on Thursday.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices