Rocanville potash mine temporarily closed following worker fatality

The Nutrien potash mine in Rocanville, Sask. is temporarily closed following a worker fatality that occurred over the long weekend.

According to a release from the United Steelworkers union (USW) announced the worker fatality and extended their condolences to the family, friends and colleagues.

“Our community is in mourning over this tragic incident at our mine site and our thoughts go out to the family, friends and our union family who are deeply impacted,” stated Derek Palmer, USW Local 7916 president in the release. “Our union will be working with Nutrien to assist workers both on and off the mine sites. The Surface OHC and Mines Branch investigation is still in progress. The union will not be commenting further on the fatality until the Mines Branch has completed its investigation.”

The incident occurred on Sunday at the potash mine facility which is located 250 kilometres east of Regina. The union’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) is working with USW Local 7916, Nutrien and local authorities as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident.

In an email statement to Global News, the Saskatchewan Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety confirmed they were notified of the workplace fatality but cannot comment on further details of the investigation.

Officials have not released the name of the worker of the fatality. The release stated that operations at the Nutrien potash mine are scheduled to resume on May 22.