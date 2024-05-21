Winnipeg Sea Bears looking forward to a slam dunk sophomore season

The anticipation of another exciting Canadian Elite Basketball League season is growing in Winnipeg as the Sea Bears head into their sophomore season. With a nine-day training camp behind them, the Sea Bears start on the road, taking on the Saskatoon Rattlers tomorrow night.

With 12 wins and six losses last season the Sea Bears finished second in the West, establishing themselves very early on as a force to be reckoned with, and this year they hope to build on those successes.

Part of that building comes from bringing in new blood. Forward Darius Days signed with the Sea Bears at the end of April, he spent some time playing for the Houston Rockets in the NBA tomorrow will be his first CEBL game and he’s excited.

“It’s exciting, and a little nervous,” laughed Days. “First time in the league, we’ve been prepared though. Preparations have been key with Coach [Taylor]. We ready to play, our guys are very healthy, and we’re 100%.”

Story continues below advertisement

Even with his experience of playing in the NBA, Days understands that the CEBL is a different animal that presents its own set of unique challenges.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“I feel like I’m a guy that, you know, just plug me in and, like, you know, basketball is basketball,” Days said. “But at the end of the day, you know, different balls, different refs, different calibre of guys, everything’s going to be an adjustment for me.”

Days will have plenty of support on the court from other CEBL veterans such as guard Alex Campbell, who also joins the Sea Bears this year. Campbell is looking forward to the season just like Days and says he’s happy with how much the team is jiving before the season even gets underway.

“How quickly everything gelled and came together, you know? We do stuff outside of the gym as well. I think that helps,” explained Campbell. “There hasn’t been a day I haven’t seen these guys. So, you know how that also helps, too.”

In the off-season Campbell is an assistant coach with the University of Saskatchewan Huskies, and despite calling Saskatoon home during the CEBL off-season, he’s glad he gets a chance to play in front of his own players.

“It’s always special, you know, playing in front of friends and family,” Campbell said. “So I got a bunch of kids coming out like, ‘Coach Lex’ and all that stuff, so it’ll be it should be fun.”

Story continues below advertisement

With tomorrow being the tip off to the season, fans here at home won’t have to wait long to catch the Sea Bears in action. They hit the court for an already sold out home opener at the Canada Life Centre on Friday May 24th, where they’ll square off against last season’s champions the Scarborough Shooting Stars.