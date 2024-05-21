Winnipeg police arrest man after weekend jewelry heist

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is in custody after a robbery at a Portage Avenue jewelry store Saturday morning, police say.

Officers were called to the scene around 10:30 a.m., where they learned a man with a concealed identity, who said he was armed, confronted staff and grabbed merchandise before taking off in a vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Major crimes investigators spotted the suspect vehicle on Notre Dame Avenue Monday morning, pulled it over, and arrested the driver.

The 41-year-old has been charged with robbery, disguise with intent, and taking a motor vehicle without consent — also known as ‘joyriding’.

Police said they continue to investigate, as the stolen merchandise hasn’t been recovered.