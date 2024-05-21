Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police arrest man after weekend jewelry heist

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 21, 2024 2:00 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Winnipeg man is in custody after a robbery at a Portage Avenue jewelry store Saturday morning, police say.

Officers were called to the scene around 10:30 a.m., where they learned a man with a concealed identity, who said he was armed, confronted staff and grabbed merchandise before taking off in a vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Major crimes investigators spotted the suspect vehicle on Notre Dame Avenue Monday morning, pulled it over, and arrested the driver.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The 41-year-old has been charged with robbery, disguise with intent, and taking a motor vehicle without consent — also known as ‘joyriding’.

Police said they continue to investigate, as the stolen merchandise hasn’t been recovered.

Click to play video: 'Warrants issued for two Winnipeggers accused in rash of retail thefts'
Warrants issued for two Winnipeggers accused in rash of retail thefts
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices