Winnipeg police arrest man after weekend jewelry heist

A Winnipeg man is in custody after a robbery at a Portage Avenue jewelry store Saturday morning, police say.
Officers were called to the scene around 10:30 a.m., where they learned a man with a concealed identity, who said he was armed, confronted staff and grabbed merchandise before taking off in a vehicle and fleeing the scene.
Major crimes investigators spotted the suspect vehicle on Notre Dame Avenue Monday morning, pulled it over, and arrested the driver.
The 41-year-old has been charged with robbery, disguise with intent, and taking a motor vehicle without consent — also known as ‘joyriding’.
Police said they continue to investigate, as the stolen merchandise hasn’t been recovered.
Comments