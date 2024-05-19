Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Saskatoon Sikh community celebrates Vaisakhi with parade, harvest festival

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted May 19, 2024 7:18 pm
1 min read
Many Saskatonians took in the sights and sounds of the Vaisakhi Celebration on Sunday to mark an important and religious significance to the Sikh community. View image in full screen
Many Saskatonians took in the sights and sounds of the Vaisakhi Celebration on Sunday to mark an important and religious significance to the Sikh community. Gates Guarin / Global Saskatoon
The Sikh community in Saskatoon held a parade to celebrate a harvest festival traditionally celebrated in India.

Importance of Vaisakhi celebrations

Preet Kamal Gill, a member of the Sikh Society of Saskatchewan, said this festival also marks an important occasion of religious significance to the Sikh community.

“On this day in 1699, the 10th Guru in Sikhism, Guru Gobind Singh Ji, established the Khalsa,” Gill said. “This is a way for us to be able to share our culture, our values with the world and really be out and seen and be able to show people what Sikhism is, what it stands for, what our values are.”

The Vaisakhi celebration took place in Centennial Collegiate Park on Sunday. Attendees took in all the food, music and entertainment on the main stage as well as various activities.

The festival of Vaisakhi is usually celebrated on April 13, but due to weather conditions last month, organizers had to delay the celebration.

 

