Competing car shows in West Kelowna, Peachland each deemed successful

Two car shows in the Central Okanagan went head-to-head on Sunday, competing for vehicles and visitors.

In West Kelowna, car enthusiasts gathered at Kinsmen Athletic Park for World of Wheels, an event that was annually held in Peachland during the May long weekend until organizers and the town couldn’t find common ground this past winter.

Not long after World of Wheels announced it was pulling up its long-established stakes from beautiful Beach Avenue and relocating to West Kelowna, Peachland decided it, too, was going to hold a May long weekend car show.

The Peachland Classic Car Show was organized by the Peachland Chamber of Commerce and some volunteers.

“It’s a huge deal for Peachland. We’re so thrilled with the way our residents and business community stepped up to really keep the car show in our town,” said Jonathan Wall, president of the Peachland Chamber of Commerce.

“And we’re thrilled with the turnout today.”

The Peachland car show, which was celebrating its 25th anniversary, exceeded 250 cars, with West Kelowna showcasing between 150 and 200 vehicles.

In Peachland, the car show focused on cars that were 25 years or older.

“Our businesses know the value of the May long weekend, and having the car show on Sunday is the kickoff to their summer season,” Wall said. “So it’s big for them.”

While Peachland’s car show stretched for blocks along Beach Avenue, West Kelowna’s was more compact and featured food trucks and a kids’ play area.

“We love that it’s all in one area. You can stand in one spot and see everything,” World of Wheels president Pam Cunningham told Global News while an Elvis impersonator played in the background.

“It’s been wonderful. The weather was a little sketchy, but you know what? It’s been great.”