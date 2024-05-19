Menu

Traffic

2 pedestrians struck and killed by car in Chatham, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted May 19, 2024 2:32 pm
1 min read
chatham police car
FILE PHOTO. Chatham-Kent Police Service/Facebook
Two women, both in their 60s, were killed Saturday evening in Chatham-Kent when they were struck by a car.

Police say officers were called to the scene of the accident near Charing Cross Road and Horton Line shortly after 7 p.m.

Emergency care was unsuccessful and both women died.

They were aged 66 and 68, according to police. Post-mortem exams have been scheduled.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Const. Joel Rehill at 519-355-1092 or joelr@chatham-kent.ca.

